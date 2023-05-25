Long ago, I find the house

with one blazing window and sneak up

to peek in: there are my parents in each other’s arms

naked in the rumpled bed, mouths locked, eyes

radiant like the glass. I put my ear to the sash

to listen but the pane thrums and the cat Jupiter

comes padding: Am I a sparrow? A grasshopper?

I shrink back into parched shrubbery.

So long ago! All the streets are dark,

the houses identical, in the sky

ragged clouds race, and huge flocks,

wings creaking like oars,

migrate to the safety of the mind.