I saw them from the canal, nosing

their way through a spare enclosure behind

the zoo. Dusk gray, two of a kind,

and utterly unimposing,

they were aimlessly

crossing their corner of Regent’s Park

like a pair of sullen castoffs from the ark

and wearing their dirt shamelessly.

Who could blame them for their ennui?

They were just the second

warthogs, their features having

been reckoned

by some zookeeper as not quite worthy

of being seen. Oh to be prima ballerinas!

Not just understudies

sent back to paddocks muddied

by packs of hyenas

but actual queens!

Believe me when I say there was

nothing shoddy

about them. They were half head, half body,

and their tusks were terribly clean.