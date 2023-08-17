Pale syllables drift

through the ear, reticulate

and mercurial

as moonlight’s ladder

glitching across the water:

skeletal rigging

of a doomed schooner

crewed by the damned, the phantom

lace of mermaids who

have evanesced to

bone-white spindrift, foam

scudding leeward; un-

canny descant of

whales braiding down the spiral

Fibonacci stair-

case of the hollowed

nautilus; sea dingle of

the eldritch sea witch,

her garden of stings

and fleshy polyps crisscrossed

with neon wiggles,

the trireme’s open

rib cage spilling amphorae

checkered with coin light;

or do they involve,

instead, the waterlogged souls

of drowned migrants locked

in the rust bucket’s

vomitous hold—mothers and

minors, cohort of

seventeen-year-olds

held for ransom by smugglers

till families paid

four thousand a head

for their sons’ passage to no-

where, the deepest trench

off sandy Pylos,

to be chum, sea-worm mumbled,

queasy shades thridding

wakes of superyachts

and ferryboats sardined with

red blistered tourists?

Yet they’re real: frayed webs

of nylon filaments cut

loose to sleepwalk like

zombies through the seas

snaring loggerhead turtles,

dolphins, birds, squid, fish,

claws, scales, cartilage,

ghastly trash. What’s ghosted is

the future: oceans

of unlife, grimed and

slimy, starved, hypoxic, bath-

water warm. Drastic

measures are needed,

they’ve been saying, as long as

I can remember,

making their plastic

promises. It went sour in

my lifetime, children:

something untangles

and comes undone, but not the

concatenated

undecomposing

mesh of permanent slaughter.

We watched it happen.