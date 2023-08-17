Submit a letter:

It was all so Orfeo
the other night.
When the face you carry
is not your own
and the history in this
is a history of
haunted ground.
The world is a veil.
Its effects total
the imagination.
What have I been doing
without me
all this time?
Don’t know if
I want to anymore.
I wonder distance
and its discontents.
I trouble distance
nevertheless.
The poet is abuzz.
The poet becomes
a bug in air.
How did I lose you
between the rug
on my floor and
the sun setting
out the window,
between the radiator
and a dusky
kaleidoscopic light?
To wander that light
ingenuous before dark.
To wonder the beautiful
so close to death.
Where do you go
when I don’t see you?
Or who am I when
you’re not around?

August 17, 2023

August 17, 2023
Peter Gizzi

Peter Gizzi is the author of the poetry collections Now It’s Dark, Archeophonics, and Fierce Elegy, which will be published in August. (August 2023)

