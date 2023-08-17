It was all so Orfeo

the other night.

When the face you carry

is not your own

and the history in this

is a history of

haunted ground.

The world is a veil.

Its effects total

the imagination.

What have I been doing

without me

all this time?

Don’t know if

I want to anymore.

I wonder distance

and its discontents.

I trouble distance

nevertheless.

The poet is abuzz.

The poet becomes

a bug in air.

How did I lose you

between the rug

on my floor and

the sun setting

out the window,

between the radiator

and a dusky

kaleidoscopic light?

To wander that light

ingenuous before dark.

To wonder the beautiful

so close to death.

Where do you go

when I don’t see you?

Or who am I when

you’re not around?