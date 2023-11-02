I always think of Pauline going

down the stairs I always hold

on thinking how going down

she must have tripped she

was always going fast after

all we called her the Flash

and when her husband

found her it didn’t matter

that he was an ER doc he

might as well have been a post-

doc in art history he might as

well have been a window

washer or mortician there

she was at the bottom

of the stairs with that busted

sack of onions sweet onions

she’d have sliced and cried

over and eaten raw with a little

salt and she’d have handed

you a slice like a sliver

of moon and if you

were in a dark

time she’d have

said hey friend hold

on