When I told you the crab on the beach was dead you asked me what’s

dead

I said This is his shell

but you must have heard soul

a yearlong misunderstanding

a summer later unable to sleep you said No,

you told me the body’s the part that goes,

the soul stays. And I said No,

you have it backwards, the shell stays

and becomes the beach again. I waited for you to ask after the soul,

where the crab goes. Practiced in my head an inconsolable hour

I don’t know or No-

where, scraping my mortal voice like bright meat

when suddenly you shot up from the covers

done crying. So

the going is forever?