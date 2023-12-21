Wan light, weightless.

With the leaves down, the ridge

shows

through the trees, rounded and solid and trust-

worthy.

Up in the mountains

in the forest, the temperatures drop

at night. In all its states, it’s the forest

that interests me

most—

pine, aspen,

the wind up in them working

variously. Time there does things

like in a fairy tale,

pooling overnight and silver in the morning

like water.

Walking with the dog, we find

a dead bird, a chickadee, black and white

and belly-up with little claws pulled in.

For the dead bird, time has stopped.

For most others, it goes on brightly—

three nights in a row I watched the sunset

from the front window:

failure, failure, failure,

Venus and the moon above the wooded ridge.