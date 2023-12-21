Scardanelli Speaks

Can you hear, will you comprehend, if I speak to you of my long, grieving sickness?

—Friedrich Hölderlin

How can I sing to you, Diotima, without wine

and the muted piano freezing me with gestures.

How can I describe, through their cadences, your slow ceremonies

if I cannot drink you from my cup,

if you don’t choke rowdily for me,

if the broken bottle cannot preserve your ardor

and reflexes.

There is no alcohol, venerated Greek of noble voice,

that compares to the clear humidities

in your big eyes in exile,

in your fresh faked tears,

in your foreign belly that fumes under the rain.

How can I sing to you with a dry throat,

how can I live if I can’t drink you while devouring you,

how can I sip your tense muscles—

high woman like emblem among men—

if you are no longer immured in glass,

if it becomes impossible to pulverize your bones.

The perfect sun of nightly creatures shines.

The venom silently wanders around.

With its jaw the quietude surrounds me.