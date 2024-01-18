Fluid of the rags of the magical dead;

last vice of the gentle sober; a good cry

in September rain; holy ghost condensing

along an imitation wet black bough;

what kind of mostly water is this?

Probably you could dissolve

a stolen diamond in it; probably fold

a pint of yogurt down into the hole

and later draw out a bright gold chain;

negative metabolic; zero calorific;

dark matter phosphorescence;

blood of the lamb but unindicted;

tastes of like, maybe? yeah; tastes of

you can’t prove it…and anyway

I’m a tonally distant person now.

I’m a totally different person.