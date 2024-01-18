As a fire axe waits in its little shop window

As a tongue returns raw to the lozenge

It’s not your fault you’re like this, but you are

As consternation at the departure gate

As drinking water to find it creamy

As the linseed head of an ant might contain

a social code in play

As suffering comes home from work

with the same names as yesterday

As you forget to taste

As you borrow a sigh from the same cubic meters of air

As a too-slow handshake might signal sarcasm

It’s not who you are but who you are and can’t undo

As you shit in a room without water

As you cry in a room without light

We send our love

We send an invoice attached as requested

As if everything were intended for you