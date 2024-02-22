I am the bat that vanishes

under the bridge in late September.

I’m the little dancer in night air, drunk

on insects. See me over there by the couple drowning

in each other on the bench under the pine tree?

I am the velvet thing that brushes your earlobes.

I am at home in a cave, a whisker in a dark hole.

I am encircled by rain, owned by wind.

I am a blossom only if you see me.

And autumn folds up my wings and carries me

to the underworld, the lightest death you’ll ever know

is not your own. I am your shadow,

your melancholy, your eyes closed

against the world. I am your littlest mouse self

given wing. I squeeze through the keyhole

of your fear, you who remember the boy

who drowned twenty years ago: together

you worked for a month to build a raft.

It was summer, Lake Michigan. And there I was

under the green bench by the poison ivy, sitting there

with the patience of a saint, wings folded,

waiting for darkness to come.