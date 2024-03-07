Submit a letter:

Email us letters@nybooks.com

O gush of bushfire, O quintuple denim sea, sun pressing like a button on us all,
O moon mirabilis, unmirrorable mirrorball, O, you, most bottomless of wholes,
O arch as high as Maslow’s hierarchy, O I-wide eye, surround-soundness of
oh what’s happened this time, yet O timeless bigtime, day that lasts forever and a day,
O, you, beforehand of all forehands, red and long and firm, O, you, beforehead of all
    foreheads, crowned or bound or nightcapped,
the most little and forgettable of all the its you made makes these great claims of you:

This Issue

March 7, 2024

Image of the March 7, 2024 issue cover.
All Contents
Camille Ralphs

Camille Ralphs’s first collection of poems, After You Were, I Am, will be published in the UK this year. She is Poetry Editor at The Times Literary Supplement. (March 2024)

This Issue

March 7, 2024

Image of the March 7, 2024 issue cover.
All Contents

Read Next