O gush of bushfire, O quintuple denim sea, sun pressing like a button on us all,

O moon mirabilis, unmirrorable mirrorball, O, you, most bottomless of wholes,

O arch as high as Maslow’s hierarchy, O I-wide eye, surround-soundness of

oh what’s happened this time, yet O timeless bigtime, day that lasts forever and a day,

O, you, beforehand of all forehands, red and long and firm, O, you, beforehead of all

foreheads, crowned or bound or nightcapped,

the most little and forgettable of all the its you made makes these great claims of you: