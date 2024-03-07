The basil plant scenting the window ledge. You could watch it

succumb for months. To a raffle of aphids. To heat.

You could take cuttings to garnish your bruschetta with sweet

contingency. You could love how to it it must seem

risible mooning after trumpet when all there is is

triangle. Ding. Flattened and blemished it laments nothing.

Spirited piecemeal from evergreen, no no. It cost you

two quid in the supermarket’s godless fluorescence.

Why not sniff. Be late to the appointment sniffing.

It smells like old guitar dusted and restrung. Smells of yes

and meant. A modicum of some former ah restored.

It could charcoal fast here. You can’t reverse

the herb’s miniature demolition, but roll it round your gob

and wake your palate with mouthfuls of window. Of hinge.