She’s lying on the asphalt.

Her small belly, her chest,

her forehead, her hands,

her cold feet bare in the night.

A hungry cat paces.

Shrapnel rings

as it hits neighboring

houses already bombed.

The cat grows hungrier.

The cat sees the girl,

her wounds still warm.

Hungrier.

The girl’s father lies next to her

on his back. The backpack he wears

still has the girl’s favorite candy

and a small toy.

The girl was waiting

till they arrived

to eat her lollipop.

The cat gets close

to try the flesh;

a bomb pounds the street.

No flesh, no girl,

no father, no cat.

Nobody is hungry.

The moon overhead

is not the moon.