to Eliot Weinberger on his LXXV
I.
Madagascar:
“a rice cooking”
(about half an hour)
“a locust frying”
(a split second)
Sioux:
“dies in less space
than a roasting of maize”
(under fifteen minutes)
Burma:
monks trained
in the increments of dawn
(sifting daybreak
through their fingers
like bolts of lotus silk)
Chile:
an Ave Maria said aloud
measures a soft-boiled egg
(earthquakes lasting
two or three credos)
II.
I have aced time
now doth time ace me
I attend to tides
in deathspan
& clock
the rings of trees
once in a blue moon
a cada muerte de obispo
tous les trente-six du mois
nur alle Jubeljahre
I think the hours
might be enough
& it occurs to me
all it takes
is a “pissing while”
for mica to turn
to meerschaum
or love
to dust
who would not exchange
a foot-length of jade
for a sundial’s inch
of shade
