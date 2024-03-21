Madagascar: “a rice cooking” (about half an hour) “a locust frying” (a split second) Sioux: “dies in less space than a roasting of maize” (under fifteen minutes) Burma: monks trained in the increments of dawn (sifting daybreak through their fingers like bolts of lotus silk) Chile: an Ave Maria said aloud measures a soft-boiled egg (earthquakes lasting two or three credos)

I have aced time

now doth time ace me

I attend to tides

in deathspan

& clock

the rings of trees

once in a blue moon

a cada muerte de obispo

tous les trente-six du mois

nur alle Jubeljahre

I think the hours

might be enough

& it occurs to me

all it takes

is a “pissing while”

for mica to turn

to meerschaum

or love

to dust

who would not exchange

a foot-length of jade

for a sundial’s inch

of shade