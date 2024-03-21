Submit a letter:

to Eliot Weinberger on his LXXV

I.

Madagascar:
                               “a rice cooking”
                                                                   (about half an hour)
                               “a locust frying”
                                                                   (a split second)
Sioux:
                               “dies in less space
                               than a roasting of maize”
                                                                   (under fifteen minutes)
Burma:
                               monks trained
                               in the increments of dawn
                                                                   (sifting daybreak
                                                                   through their fingers
                                                                   like bolts of lotus silk)
Chile:
                               an Ave Maria said aloud
                               measures a soft-boiled egg
                                                                   (earthquakes lasting
                                                                   two or three credos)

II.

I have aced time
                               now doth time ace me
I attend to tides
                               in deathspan
& clock
                               the rings of trees
once in a blue moon
                               a cada muerte de obispo
tous les trente-six du mois
                               nur alle Jubeljahre
I think the hours
                               might be enough
& it occurs to me
                               all it takes
is a “pissing while”
                               for mica to turn
to meerschaum
                               or love
to dust
                               who would not exchange
a foot-length of jade
                               for a sundial’s inch
of shade

Richard Sieburth

Richard Sieburth’s translation of the fourth volume of Michel Leiris’s autobiography, Frail Riffs, will be published in April. (March 2024)

This Issue

March 21, 2024

Image of the March 21, 2024 issue cover.
All Contents

