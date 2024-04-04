You said I had to sleep in the cage but the smoke alarm
went off and wouldn’t stop so I was like fuck this
and slept in the other room, whose love seat
is hardly better than the cage. But you were pissed.
Let us never again begin the day with an argument
when I’m wearing a diaper. I’m not a morning person
or an afternoon person. I’m not really an evening person.
When you hit me, which of us gets enlightened?
I’m a pair of stripper heels having a bad dream.
Prayer is a snake in the mind. The mountains are clean.
You didn’t even ask how I got out of the cage.
