Um, I don’t know what to say. I am not as strong as I thought I was going to be, but I guess it only hurts for a little while. I sat in my cell many days wondering what my last words would be. I’m not going to shout, use profanity, or make idle threats. I am not going to play a part in my own murder, no one should have to do that. Can you hear me? This here is a tragedy. They are fixing to pump my veins with a lethal drug the American Veterinary Association won’t even allow to be used on dogs. I should not have to be here. I’m not a killer. I know how it look but I didn’t do it. I didn’t kill my wife. I did not kill those drug dealers. I did not murder your loved one. I am sure he died unjustly, just like I am. I have done everything to prove my innocence. If I am paying my debt to society, I am due a rebate and a refund. Everybody has problems. I allowed the devil to rule my life. I was a kid in a grown man’s world. I was sick, afraid, and looking for love in all the wrong ways. I messed up, made poor choices. But I am not guilty of this crime. I don’t think the world will be a better or safer place without me. I hereby protest my pending execution. There are a lot of things that are not right in this world, I have had to overcome them myself. You know this ain’t right. I don’t know why all of this happened. I just played the hand that life dealt me. I understand that you wanted this day to come, you got what you wanted. I’m sure you think this is wonderful in your eyes. If this takes the pain away, so be it. Whatever makes y’all happy. I know you believe that you’re going to have closure. The truth is that you are going to feel empty after tonight. A revenge death won’t get you anything. Sooner or later every one of y’all will be along behind me. You will answer to your Maker when God has found out that you executed an innocent man. I wouldn’t wish this on you. I forgive all y’all. It is all part of life, like a big full plate of food for the soul. Tell everyone I got full on chicken and pork chops. I am going to miss those pancakes and those old-time black-and-white shows. Sometimes it works out like this. I would like to tell my wife that I love her and thank her for all the years of happiness. I don’t want to leave you baby, see you when you get there. To my kids, stand tall and continue to make me proud. Don’t fight with each other. I know this is hard for y’all, but we are going to have to go through it. Don’t cry, it’s my situation. I’ll be fine. I won’t have to wake up in prison anymore. Don’t be angry at what is happening to me. Enjoy life’s moments because we never get them back. Yesterday was my birthday. Ain’t life a bitch? Where’s my stunt double when you need one? Oh, Lord. I am going home. I might have lost the fight but I’m still a soldier. I am taking it like a man, like a warrior. Preparest a table before me in the presence of my enemies. Tell them I finished strong. Death before dishonor. With this let all debts be paid that I owed, real or imagined. Lord, send me a chariot. Hallelujah, holy, holy, holy. I guess that’s it. It’s my hour. Only the sky and the green grass goes on forever. I’m done. I have come here today to die, not make speeches. Warden, if you are going to murder someone, go ahead and do it, pull the trigger. Let’s give them what they want. I’m ready when y’all are. Are they already doing it? I can feel it, taste it. My left arm is killing me, it hurts bad. Let me know that I will be in Heaven tonight, please let me know, I don’t want to be in Hell with Satan or anyone else, please, that is something I need to know. I am starting to go. I am going to sleep now. Begins singing: Amazing Grace.
Below are the names and links to sources for each of the sentences in this poem:
1. James Clark, executed on April 11, 2007
2. Dominique Green, executed on October 26, 2004
3. Cleve Foster, executed on September 25, 2012
4. Napoleon Beazley, executed on May 28, 2002
5. Lamont Reese, executed on June 20, 2006
6. Bruce Jacobs, executed on May 15, 2003
7. Windell Broussard, executed on January 30, 2002
8. Reginald Blanton, executed on October 27, 2009
9. Robert Salazar Jr., executed on March 22, 2006
10. Rickey Lynn Lewis, executed on April 9, 2013
11. Stacey Lawton, executed on November 14, 2000
12. Keith Thurmond, executed on March 7, 2012
13. Gerald Tigner, executed on March 7, 2002
14. Jerry Martin, executed on December 3, 2013
15. Luis Ramirez, executed on October 20, 2005
16. Gregory Wright, executed on October 30, 2008
17. Billy Hughes, executed on January 24, 2000
18. James Colburn, executed on March 26, 2003
19. Angel Maturino Resendiz, executed on June 27, 2006
20. Beunka Adams, executed on April 26, 2012
21. Cornelius Goss, executed on February 23, 2000
22. Franklin DeWayne Alix, executed on March 30, 2010
23. Jesse Jacobs, executed on January 4, 1995
24. Jeffery Doughtie, executed on August 16, 2001
25. Douglas Feldman, executed on July 31, 2013
26. Adam Ward, executed on March 22, 2016
27. Ricky McGinn, executed on September 27, 2000
28. Guadalupe Esparza, executed on November 16, 2011
29. Willie Pondexter, executed on March 3, 2009
30. Richard Kutzner, executed on August 7, 2002
31. William Chappell, executed on November 20, 2002
32. James McCoskey, executed on November 12, 2013
33. Tory Clark, executed on September 26, 2018
34. Alvin Kelly, executed on October 14, 2008
35. Joseph Ray Ries, executed on October 21, 2008
36. Robert Ladd, executed on January 29, 2015
37. Thomas Mason, executed on June 21, 2000
38. Roy Pippin, executed on March 29, 2007
39. Arturo Diaz, executed on September 26, 2013
40. Leon Dorsey, executed on August 12, 2008
41. Quintin Phillippe Jones, executed on May 19, 2021
42. Michael Riley, executed on May 19, 2009
43. Billy Jack Crutsinger, executed on September 5, 2019
44. Marcus Cotton, executed on March 3, 2004
45. John Quintanilla Jr., executed on July 16, 2013
46. Tracy Beatty, executed on November 9, 2022
47. Wesley Ruiz, executed on February 1, 2023
48. Robert Garza, executed on September 19, 2013
49. Vaughn Ross, executed on July 18, 2013
50. Derrick Johnson, executed on April 30, 2009
51. James Edward Martinez, executed on March 10, 2009
52. Bryan Wolfe, executed on May 18, 2005
53. Johnny Conner, executed on August 22, 2007
54. Robert Mitchell Jennings, executed on January 30, 2019
55. Rosendo Rodriguez III, executed on March 27, 2018
56. G. W. Green, executed on November 12, 1991
57. Vincent Gutierrez, executed on March 28, 2007
58. James Moreland, executed on January 27, 2000
59. Kimberly McCarthy, executed on June 26, 2013
60. Erick Daniel Davila, executed on April 25, 2018
61. Elkie Taylor, executed on November 6, 2008
62. Khristian Oliver, executed on November 5, 2009
63. Lisa Coleman, executed on September 17, 2014
64. William Josef Berkley, executed on April 22, 2010
65. David Lee Goff, executed on April 25, 2001
66. Robert Moreno Ramos, executed on November 14, 2018
67. Frank Garcia, executed on October 27, 2011
68. Kent W. Sprouse, executed on April 9, 2015
69. Tommie Hughes, executed on March 15, 2006
70. David Martinez, executed on March 7, 2023
72. Delbert Teague Jr., executed on September 9, 1998
73. Steven Woods, executed on September 13, 2011
74. Melvin Wayne White, executed on November 03, 2005
75. Aaron Christopher Foust, executed on April 28, 1999
76. Rodrigo Hernandez, executed on January 26, 2012
77. Jesse Hernandez, executed on March 28, 2012
78. Jonathan Green, executed on October 10, 2012
79. James Richardson, executed on May 23, 2000
80. John Alba, executed on May 25, 2010
81. Rogelio Cannady, executed on May 19, 2010
82. Jermarr Arnold, executed on January 16, 2002
This Issue
September 19, 2024
Kamala’s Moment
Venture-Backed Trumpism
The Secret Agent