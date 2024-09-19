Um, I don’t know what to say. I am not as strong as I thought I was going to be, but I guess it only hurts for a little while. I sat in my cell many days wondering what my last words would be. I’m not going to shout, use profanity, or make idle threats. I am not going to play a part in my own murder, no one should have to do that. Can you hear me? This here is a tragedy. They are fixing to pump my veins with a lethal drug the American Veterinary Association won’t even allow to be used on dogs. I should not have to be here. I’m not a killer. I know how it look but I didn’t do it. I didn’t kill my wife. I did not kill those drug dealers. I did not murder your loved one. I am sure he died unjustly, just like I am. I have done everything to prove my innocence. If I am paying my debt to society, I am due a rebate and a refund. Everybody has problems. I allowed the devil to rule my life. I was a kid in a grown man’s world. I was sick, afraid, and looking for love in all the wrong ways. I messed up, made poor choices. But I am not guilty of this crime. I don’t think the world will be a better or safer place without me. I hereby protest my pending execution. There are a lot of things that are not right in this world, I have had to overcome them myself. You know this ain’t right. I don’t know why all of this happened. I just played the hand that life dealt me. I understand that you wanted this day to come, you got what you wanted. I’m sure you think this is wonderful in your eyes. If this takes the pain away, so be it. Whatever makes y’all happy. I know you believe that you’re going to have closure. The truth is that you are going to feel empty after tonight. A revenge death won’t get you anything. Sooner or later every one of y’all will be along behind me. You will answer to your Maker when God has found out that you executed an innocent man. I wouldn’t wish this on you. I forgive all y’all. It is all part of life, like a big full plate of food for the soul. Tell everyone I got full on chicken and pork chops. I am going to miss those pancakes and those old-time black-and-white shows. Sometimes it works out like this. I would like to tell my wife that I love her and thank her for all the years of happiness. I don’t want to leave you baby, see you when you get there. To my kids, stand tall and continue to make me proud. Don’t fight with each other. I know this is hard for y’all, but we are going to have to go through it. Don’t cry, it’s my situation. I’ll be fine. I won’t have to wake up in prison anymore. Don’t be angry at what is happening to me. Enjoy life’s moments because we never get them back. Yesterday was my birthday. Ain’t life a bitch? Where’s my stunt double when you need one? Oh, Lord. I am going home. I might have lost the fight but I’m still a soldier. I am taking it like a man, like a warrior. Preparest a table before me in the presence of my enemies. Tell them I finished strong. Death before dishonor. With this let all debts be paid that I owed, real or imagined. Lord, send me a chariot. Hallelujah, holy, holy, holy. I guess that’s it. It’s my hour. Only the sky and the green grass goes on forever. I’m done. I have come here today to die, not make speeches. Warden, if you are going to murder someone, go ahead and do it, pull the trigger. Let’s give them what they want. I’m ready when y’all are. Are they already doing it? I can feel it, taste it. My left arm is killing me, it hurts bad. Let me know that I will be in Heaven tonight, please let me know, I don’t want to be in Hell with Satan or anyone else, please, that is something I need to know. I am starting to go. I am going to sleep now. Begins singing: Amazing Grace.