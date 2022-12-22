A sudden shock of rain in Bologna that pours

quite literally just like a storm on the frigid sea

way up north. Scarcely a drop and it instantly

devastates the plan on the face of a tourist,

furrows with skill the up-to-now concealed

map of the homeland: clear cuts, pastures, barren tracts,

a swollen storm front looming above the atlas,

a tractor meant for rescue stuck up to its axle.

The legs of a girl who happens to be sheltering

by chance under this same colonnade—

from atop her knee a drop admires the leg’s cascade,

a spyglass sent from heaven by our great voyeur.

The drop reflects what he demands of the world,

everything set in a dance under the stars,

but only briefly—according to the laws of gravity

the daisies await the drop impatiently.