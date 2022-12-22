Submit a letter:

A sudden shock of rain in Bologna that pours
quite literally just like a storm on the frigid sea
way up north. Scarcely a drop and it instantly
devastates the plan on the face of a tourist,

furrows with skill the up-to-now concealed
map of the homeland: clear cuts, pastures, barren tracts,
a swollen storm front looming above the atlas,
a tractor meant for rescue stuck up to its axle.

The legs of a girl who happens to be sheltering
by chance under this same colonnade—
from atop her knee a drop admires the leg’s cascade,
a spyglass sent from heaven by our great voyeur.

The drop reflects what he demands of the world,
everything set in a dance under the stars,
but only briefly—according to the laws of gravity
the daisies await the drop impatiently.

This Issue

December 22, 2022

Image of the December 22, 2022 issue cover.
All Contents
Tomasz Różycki

Tomasz Różycki is the author of over a dozen books of poetry and prose. His collection of poems Colonies, in Mira Rosenthal’s translation from the Polish, was a finalist for the International Griffin Poetry Prize. (December 2022)

Mira Rosenthal

Mira Rosenthal is the author of The Local World, which won the Wick Poetry Prize, and of Territorial, a Pitt Poetry Series selection. (December 2022)

