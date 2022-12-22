When will we begin to read like Westerners?

From mud and boredom, from spit and fear of enemies,

from bones pulled out of sand and stolen quicklime

we’ve fastened a golem. Nothing’s enough for him—

a share of eggs and vodka, a seat in the henhouse,

monthly visits from virgins and schoolboys.

He pesters us while cooking, barges into the bedroom,

panting, puffing, grunting, but he can’t pronounce

a single word. He’s speechless, set in motion

by a complex code of letters, now unknown,

forgotten along with spelling rules in the constant

crisis of education, the shortages and lack

of humanistic subjects. For who can mold

a string of signs so that even a rolled-up paper

gun can open fire, bringing down the ghost

with a round of explosive sound, a flash of meter?