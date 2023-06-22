Rattlesnakes fill the lawn one rattlesnake

A baby rattlesnake I’m almost ten

Years old because in two months I’ll be nine

Summer has stuffed the willow’s dark

Hair full that flashes white in gusts with hair

And branches dark green leaves and branches the

Rattler I hope won’t climb and spotting me

Drop from to bite my head the green blades everywhere

Bend in the strong gusts and the snake

Rivers the blades apart I watch from the deck

On the other side of the fence a window

Opens then closes I’ve been sent to

Kill it the snake a river parting low in the grass the grass

Stop with a rake a river that is its own source