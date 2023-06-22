Rattlesnakes fill the lawn one rattlesnake
A baby rattlesnake I’m almost ten
Years old because in two months I’ll be nine
Summer has stuffed the willow’s dark
Hair full that flashes white in gusts with hair
And branches dark green leaves and branches the
Rattler I hope won’t climb and spotting me
Drop from to bite my head the green blades everywhere
Bend in the strong gusts and the snake
Rivers the blades apart I watch from the deck
On the other side of the fence a window
Opens then closes I’ve been sent to
Kill it the snake a river parting low in the grass the grass
Stop with a rake a river that is its own source
This Issue
June 22, 2023
Fireball Over Siberia
Who Are the Taliban Now?
Meow!