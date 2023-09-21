You are afraid to be touched because

and that’s a reasonable fear, a woman once

brushed past me in the aisle

or stairs, I’ve repressed the encounter

in amber, she said, and I was destroyed

And in the second dream she was holding the dog

back from a mourning dove and over us

the sky had what I can only describe as

exposed beams, and she said if he does

get a bird, a squirrel, he doesn’t snap the neck

or worry it, just stares at me because

holds it in the mouth, the tension between

what he has been taught and what he feels

and the word for that gap is

The vain travail. It’s the one poem I’ve

by heart, she said, the way the magician

the way the uncle finds the coin in your ear

or you’ve been holding the card this whole time

She can make you feel like a missing

word, she can smooth back your hair

and say there is all this new research about

influence, how you need to be influenced by me

In the third dream, your daughter brings

an offering in her jaws to the bed

You should be in analysis or volunteer more

You are afraid to be touched because

at the shelter. Fourth dream, fifth dream

something happened you can’t remember

until you recite it, they say “by heart”

but it’s actually lodged

here, she said, touching my neck

above the collar, and here and here

Because you are the dog and the dove

Lady and hart, the patron and system

of patronage, the tension between

us could be useful for your work, could hold

you back from the mourning

until the poem goes amber in the mouth

and speech floweth over the stone, end quote

You should write down your dreams

then destroy what you wrote, interesting

use of “exposed”