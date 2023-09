but that is water, and I the unsure, un-

believable sense, to see as

though my eyes were changed

by the taking off of

habit, that habit of waking up

myself at blue day’s

start, at whistle, was rapt in

such turquoise consequence

to see, as solidity dropped

from matter, becoming

below me all deliquescent

and teary brine, and I the boat the spine

of which cut down

and delicious shot along to meet

itself again behind—that, and under

that, the sunlit, moving place

we traveled over.