Does it have
chlorophyll or not
if it has.
Chlorophyll does it
have anything
but twisted metal
visible above
the waterline or
not if.
Anything but
twisted metal is
visible above the
waterline are its
angles in a closed
angle root
or not if its angles
are in a closed
angle.
Root does it shine if
it shines might
you find Dark Age
bone fragments
within one
hundred miles or
not. If you find
Dark Age bone
fragments within
one hundred miles
is it.
A sad irony or not
if it is a sad irony
does that imply
secondary heat
feelings in addition
to rats chuckling.
All night in the
twisted metal or
not if it does imply
secondary.
Heat feelings do
they harrow even
the keenest minds
even. The
judges of the dead.
If they do not
harrow.
Even the keenest
minds even the
judges of the dead
is.
There a manifesto
of feeble love and
bitter love and
was it paid for
with booty
or if not paid for
with booty is it a
walnut.
If it was a walnut let
it bare a coaxing bosom.
And.
By God.
Stop the bells ringing stop them.