Does it have

chlorophyll or not

if it has.

Chlorophyll does it

have anything

but twisted metal

visible above

the waterline or

not if.

Anything but

twisted metal is

visible above the

waterline are its

angles in a closed

angle root

or not if its angles

are in a closed

angle.

Root does it shine if

it shines might

you find Dark Age

bone fragments

within one

hundred miles or

not. If you find

Dark Age bone

fragments within

one hundred miles

is it.

A sad irony or not

if it is a sad irony

does that imply

secondary heat

feelings in addition

to rats chuckling.

All night in the

twisted metal or

not if it does imply

secondary.

Heat feelings do

they harrow even

the keenest minds

even. The

judges of the dead.

If they do not

harrow.

Even the keenest

minds even the

judges of the dead

is.

There a manifesto

of feeble love and

bitter love and

was it paid for

with booty

or if not paid for

with booty is it a

walnut.

If it was a walnut let

it bare a coaxing bosom.

And.

By God.

Stop the bells ringing stop them.