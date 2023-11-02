Bourbon and scrambled eggs for breakfast

Upstairs in their dowdy suite at the old Boston Ritz

As guests of Brahmin old-fart trustees

Of the Harvard Advocate, 1955 or maybe 1956.

I was the magazine’s Pegasus, the literary editor.

I knew these sophisticates were hicks.

I was from St. Louis—nineteen years old.

Ezra Pound was my movie star.

Chintz daylight filled the room

And the deep mahogany bourbon we sipped.

Edible scrambled eggs

We ate while we got ripped.

We children wore the beautiful bourbon

Like a beautiful turban.