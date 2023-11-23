Remembering that little trick of light

In “The Idea of Order at Key West”

When we turn from the singing at the shore,

Shine-minded, ponderous, and raw, to find

There in its debonair, the distant port,

Not a mile off now but right here,

High on nocturne and brine, biding its time

In the muddy waters of distortion

Which flood Key West until everything

Has happened and nothing that has happened will,

Like the apocryphal songs of yacht rock

That mean nothing to you until they do.