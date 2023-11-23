Submit a letter:

for B.C.

Remembering that little trick of light
In “The Idea of Order at Key West”
When we turn from the singing at the shore,
Shine-minded, ponderous, and raw, to find

There in its debonair, the distant port,
Not a mile off now but right here,
High on nocturne and brine, biding its time
In the muddy waters of distortion

Which flood Key West until everything
Has happened and nothing that has happened will,
Like the apocryphal songs of yacht rock
That mean nothing to you until they do.

This Issue

November 23, 2023

Image of the November 23, 2023 issue cover.
All Contents
Rowan Ricardo Phillips

Rowan Ricardo Phillips’s fourth poetry collection, Silver, will be published in March. He is a Distinguished Professor of English at Stony Brook and the poetry editor of The New Republic. (November 2023)

