God of a lack of abundance, wanting, bone strength, ready god,

among the lemon groves your presence

is disputed. Even after

they are picked, the fruits keep breathing.

Description comes so easily in this interpreted world.

Please find

another way to pose your questions.

God of a lack of abundance,

ablative god, in the middle of a procession, in the middle of things god,

your desires are showing.

Jade dust in the hair of those who quarry rough slabs of jade

is not the definition of plenty.

What then is too much, when a sleight of the rational names plenty

as recursion in thickets, absent blaring data

and the insects vanish.

God of a lack of abundance,

what kind of fight does the sea god put up?

In rows & rows the consorts watch.

Beneath the surface, the sea

is breathless, they say; first engraver, still wealthy as war

even as the rivers and straits overflow, is choking.

And under your reign

they say, dependent god,

a large, limited number of lives will become performing symptoms.