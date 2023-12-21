Submit a letter:

Email us letters@nybooks.com

Ah, our lazy, our listless, our lovely, our lingering
languid turtle; mooching, smooching slow dancer;
dozy, dossing, easygoing footdragger; tinkering,
plod-plodding procrastinator; incipient necromancer;
lackadaisical, lackluster, loafing, lagging lug;
watched pot; fainéant of fainéants; otiose slug;

our break-taking, oscitant artisan slacker; our unfussed,
watching-the-grass-grow dawdler; our most phlegmatic
sloth; maundering, moony-loony manatee; nonplussed,
relaxed, dilatory, shell-slumbering snail; our aesthetic,
asthenic, torpid tortoise; lumbering Laodicean; dillydally-
ing, desultory lol-lol-lollygagger; our shillyshallshally;

our dear-there-where cancer, hear our lull-lull-lullaby.
You can, sir, be kind, be gentle, be easy, no need to rush.
We still got loads, bags, oodles of time. Remember: I die
you die. We’re both here now, why the sudden push?

This Issue

December 21, 2023

Image of the December 21, 2023 issue cover.
All Contents
Greg Delanty

Greg Delanty’s most recent poetry collection is The Professor of Forgetting. He teaches at Saint Michael’s College. (December 2023)

This Issue

December 21, 2023

Image of the December 21, 2023 issue cover.
All Contents

Read Next