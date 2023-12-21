Ah, our lazy, our listless, our lovely, our lingering

languid turtle; mooching, smooching slow dancer;

dozy, dossing, easygoing footdragger; tinkering,

plod-plodding procrastinator; incipient necromancer;

lackadaisical, lackluster, loafing, lagging lug;

watched pot; fainéant of fainéants; otiose slug;

our break-taking, oscitant artisan slacker; our unfussed,

watching-the-grass-grow dawdler; our most phlegmatic

sloth; maundering, moony-loony manatee; nonplussed,

relaxed, dilatory, shell-slumbering snail; our aesthetic,

asthenic, torpid tortoise; lumbering Laodicean; dillydally-

ing, desultory lol-lol-lollygagger; our shillyshallshally;

our dear-there-where cancer, hear our lull-lull-lullaby.

You can, sir, be kind, be gentle, be easy, no need to rush.

We still got loads, bags, oodles of time. Remember: I die

you die. We’re both here now, why the sudden push?