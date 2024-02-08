I was talking to a builder

of bridges and asked

how he built the structure

that brings two warring elements

together. This was his answer.

What is a bridge?

A land divided, or the gap

between? Most see a unity

wrought through necessity

and compromise, mutual

respect, or cohabitation.

But he was interested in the space

separating these two lands

that perhaps are one hope.

And thinking of the vacuum

made him forge a

rare concept, one worthy

of an old myth. He built

a bridge that acknowledged

the empty space.

To walk that bridge

is to feel the swaying danger

of the wind and the heights,

the howling drop. No one

can walk the bridge without

respect, holding on carefully

to the ropes on either side,

aware of the beauty

and the depths and rocks,

the pitiless desert all around.

Its strangest feature

is the gap that runs through

the center. Neither half meet.

The gap is for thermal expansion

of the tough material.

It’s not the two territories

that deserve it, but the rage

and the void between.

That’s where history falls through.

We need a new kind of bridge, not one that

brings these irreconcilable

peoples together but that reminds

them every day into what emptiness

they both can fall. And there is no

end to that fall, not now or for

all of history to come. Perhaps

the madness will make them

create the kind of bridge that has

never been built before. Not a bridge

of peace, but of a terror for a world

in which peace can never be.