Submit a letter:

Email us letters@nybooks.com

pace out the terrain
bait the line with herring
plant kale
talk about the weather
separate rumor
from intelligence
phrase against the pulse

*

bog has suffered damage
the drained sites prone
to scrub invasion

slow the water flow
raise the water table
rewet cracked peat

brash crushing
stump flipping
ground smoothing

*

who cares for the lapwing
who for the tufted vetch
who cares for the dingy skipper
who for the dune gentian
who cares for the barn owl
who who who

*

when a gaze picks out
the shape of a deer
from the surrounding moor
it is as if something
within the deer
an embarrassment of content
had risen to the surface

*

from assumptions and preferences
from caution and suspicion
from constant self-reference
from easy recognition
the flight across the heather

*

daily island life
is to delay
to differ or defer
dally or vary
island life daily

*

present bewilderment tense
present translucent tense
present somnolent tense
present truculent tense
present effervescent tense

*

white-tailed eagle cruising
one ewe left to lamb

*

to hold boundaries
to guard wells
to inhabit trees
to scare crows
to kindle fire
to thicken cream
to keep from harm

*

peat bog yew bow
six thousand years
unslung

This Issue

May 9, 2024

Image of the May 9, 2024 issue cover.
All Contents
Thomas A. Clark

Thomas A. Clark lives in Scotland. His poetry collections include The Threadbare Coat and, most recently, that which appears. (May 2024)

This Issue

May 9, 2024

Image of the May 9, 2024 issue cover.
All Contents

Read Next