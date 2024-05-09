pace out the terrain

bait the line with herring

plant kale

talk about the weather

separate rumor

from intelligence

phrase against the pulse

*

bog has suffered damage

the drained sites prone

to scrub invasion

slow the water flow

raise the water table

rewet cracked peat

brash crushing

stump flipping

ground smoothing

*

who cares for the lapwing

who for the tufted vetch

who cares for the dingy skipper

who for the dune gentian

who cares for the barn owl

who who who

*

when a gaze picks out

the shape of a deer

from the surrounding moor

it is as if something

within the deer

an embarrassment of content

had risen to the surface

*

from assumptions and preferences

from caution and suspicion

from constant self-reference

from easy recognition

the flight across the heather

*

daily island life

is to delay

to differ or defer

dally or vary

island life daily

*

present bewilderment tense

present translucent tense

present somnolent tense

present truculent tense

present effervescent tense

*

white-tailed eagle cruising

one ewe left to lamb

*

to hold boundaries

to guard wells

to inhabit trees

to scare crows

to kindle fire

to thicken cream

to keep from harm

*

peat bog yew bow

six thousand years

unslung