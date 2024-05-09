pace out the terrain
bait the line with herring
plant kale
talk about the weather
separate rumor
from intelligence
phrase against the pulse
*
bog has suffered damage
the drained sites prone
to scrub invasion
slow the water flow
raise the water table
rewet cracked peat
brash crushing
stump flipping
ground smoothing
*
who cares for the lapwing
who for the tufted vetch
who cares for the dingy skipper
who for the dune gentian
who cares for the barn owl
who who who
*
when a gaze picks out
the shape of a deer
from the surrounding moor
it is as if something
within the deer
an embarrassment of content
had risen to the surface
*
from assumptions and preferences
from caution and suspicion
from constant self-reference
from easy recognition
the flight across the heather
*
daily island life
is to delay
to differ or defer
dally or vary
island life daily
*
present bewilderment tense
present translucent tense
present somnolent tense
present truculent tense
present effervescent tense
*
white-tailed eagle cruising
one ewe left to lamb
*
to hold boundaries
to guard wells
to inhabit trees
to scare crows
to kindle fire
to thicken cream
to keep from harm
*
peat bog yew bow
six thousand years
unslung