The branch grows into my vagina

and exits my mouth.

Like sellers of fine carpets, leaves unfold

their new colors at my lips.

The lovers walk the scrawny path

to visit at their assigned hours.

The one who is meanest is the one I most love.

He brings me a fish full of needles.

I am happy to provide

for everyone whatever they need,

as everything outside

swirls thickly and dark.

My holes rotate positions.

A strong stain is created

by the fears of others.

It tints the sky; her lilac iris watches.

I’m stuck here, here

where I have asked you to come.

You are no friend.

My only one is the dog there.

The good blood dripping

from his mouth, fast like a trill,

is a novel full of ideas.

The wind’s iron fingernails

brush back sweetly my hair

from my face. It’s true,

we gave something up

that was not ours to give.

Is my ear the shape of a question?

The scene exchanges my blood

for a sound. Even the worms

grow drunk on it.