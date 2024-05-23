It was there since the beginning:

the white rope, eye splice

uniting us

between two bodies

we were sewn

together

tethered

by a single

fratricidal heart

one tree

we split

in

two

I dreamed rebellion

(to pare the pair of us)

our parallel lives

a double-barreled shotgun

I had to free myself from you me

in the mirror

I held your face

in my eye

like a hostage

we lived

together as strangers for years

side by side

in school

shoulder to shoulder

in the grocery store

on the escalator

our shadow monstrous

beneath the streetlight

until now

I see my face in your fear

brother, between us

there’s a bridge

where I wait

across a wide

confluence

of rivers

that carries us

in the tumult

together