I was given an idea of the good

and I was taken quickly from

the same idea, though at first it was as simple

as a tree I saw the ground, conserving summer,

populate with geese, some deer, the pachysandra.

The good was what I had without myself.

When I describe it now, the whole scene strikes me

as the remnants of the kingdom of ends.

Or the Marian lyric when the help for pain

has only recently departed.

I was given

understanding without mercy, over and over.

Understanding only ever changed the tree

to a darker color, light and dark

and light and dark and darker still

like a manifestation of the March wind.

I was given waiting for the person I loved,

for children, given time, and I was taken

hostage by the elements of time before I knew it.

I was placed without my knowledge or approval

in the middle of the tree and grew within it.