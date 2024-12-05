I’m somewhere I shouldn’t be.

Eight, allergic to dust,

asthmatic, stigmatic

with mystery rashes,

balanced tiptoe on a stack

of peat briquettes

wound in butcher’s twine,

fingers smutty from

Suttons Premium Polish Coal.

In that bungalow

shadowed by mountain, things

clenched past function—

blunt tools, used batteries.

Hand-me-down grudges.

Where do you dispose of them,

old keys? One’s blue-green

brass with smoky thumb stain,

chunky, no discernible fit

with anything begun since me.

Layabouts could scan clouds

in that pinhole in its head.

This memory flukes through it.

And I press the edge,

the teeth, till it hurts.