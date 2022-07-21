The nearly audible click of snow

on snow, click

of eye contact, tingling

in the scalp that moves

slowly down the neck, sound

heated until it changes

state, tense

liquid in the mouth, cadence

falling on

and on, the breath

colliding with

the pane, inaudible

click of the tongue against

the alveolar ridge, sunlight falling

around a helpless thing.

This is a recording

of rain stopping, power being cut, room

tone you take

outside, release into the trees, silver

leaves

shifting in the dark, the almost

sound when deer look up, small

roots dangling from their mouths,

scattering earth,

ashes, light

scattering the sound

of opening the throat

as if to speak.

I want to make that sound

of setting something down

on paper as opposed to under

glass, ghostly opposition, vowel

of stone fruit

softening, whisper of internal

inflammation, want to praise

the low

grade euphoria produced by making fine

distinctions, click

of tiny differences, bow

drawn across a metal plate

covered with a fine

layer of sand, a nodal pattern, feeling

forms around

the static, crinkling

paper, thin

plastics, nymphs

hatching in

grasses, feeding on grasses, the paper curls

up in flame, attracting

mates. When a near rhyme is lost to slow

changes in pronunciation, a call goes out

for work

to reconstruct it:

love

and move, alterations in

the mouth, play

of colors, friends conduct

experiments in hearing

as: distortion as

music, ocean as traffic, wind in the trees

like overheard

speech. The not yet audible sound of me

clinging to belief

in new senses, making

the softest

possible claim, brushing it against

the grain, taking on a negative

charge so changes might be rung without

waking anybody up.

Sound of pins and needles,

rustle of

of.