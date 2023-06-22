Submit a letter:

Email us letters@nybooks.com

Ah, how refreshing it is when we fail to do our duty!
It’s like being in the countryside!
Unreliability becomes a refuge!
I breathe more easily now that I’ve missed all my appointments.
Yes, I missed them all, with the deliberateness of neglect,
I waited to feel the desire to go there, a desire I knew wouldn’t come.
I am free, the enemy of organized, clothed society.
I am naked, and I plunge into the waters of my imagination.
It’s too late for me to be in either of the two places where I should be at this hour,
Deliberately arranged for the same hour…
It’s fine, I’ll stay here dreaming poems and smiling in italics.
It’s so amusing this bystanding part of life!
I can’t even manage to light my next cigarette… That would be a gesture,
And it can stay there with the others that await me in the missed meeting that is life.

This Issue

June 22, 2023

Image of the June 22, 2023 issue cover.
All Contents
Fernando Pessoa

Fernando Pessoa (1888–1935) was a Portuguese writer. He created nearly 140 fictional alter egos, including Álvaro de Campos.

Margaret Jull Costa

Margaret Jull Costa has translated the works of many Spanish and Portuguese writers, including Javier Marías, José Saramago, and Sophia de Mello Breyner Andresen. Her translation, with Patricio Ferrari, of The Complete Works of Álvaro de Campos by Fernando Pessoa will be published in July. (June 2023)

Patricio Ferrari

Patricio Ferrari is a poet, translator, and editor from Argentina. He is currently working on Elsehere, a multilingual poetry trilogy. (June 2023)

This Issue

June 22, 2023

Image of the June 22, 2023 issue cover.
All Contents

Read Next