Ah, how refreshing it is when we fail to do our duty!

It’s like being in the countryside!

Unreliability becomes a refuge!

I breathe more easily now that I’ve missed all my appointments.

Yes, I missed them all, with the deliberateness of neglect,

I waited to feel the desire to go there, a desire I knew wouldn’t come.

I am free, the enemy of organized, clothed society.

I am naked, and I plunge into the waters of my imagination.

It’s too late for me to be in either of the two places where I should be at this hour,

Deliberately arranged for the same hour…

It’s fine, I’ll stay here dreaming poems and smiling in italics.

It’s so amusing this bystanding part of life!

I can’t even manage to light my next cigarette… That would be a gesture,

And it can stay there with the others that await me in the missed meeting that is life.