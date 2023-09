At your parents’ your daughter

cut angels out of paper plates.

Angels have paper wings so they can fly

up to God, but no one believes in that

god anymore. Now god is

whatever Blake said.

What would an updated angel look like?

Someone screaming TREAT ME BETTER

The angels stood on their own

each in a side stretch, a play on grace

asymptotes make, the beautiful approach

that follows a line it will neither reach

nor run parallel to, and the new angels

don’t laugh, they encourage you.