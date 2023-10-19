When my father—a shy, stern man—

Died, his features were unrelenting.

I’d barely known my mother.

I was nearing twenty.

So I took up writing…but I kept

Hearing that demon Truth

Whistling over my efforts: “These effusions,

My dear boy…really…have you not done?”

I hadn’t the heart to get married, feeling

For myself only bitter contempt.

And they proved real sticklers—in-

Flexible—however much they seemed to be in ecstasy!

Which is why I gad about, dither, somehow

Survive, a weather vane buffeted by the thirty-six seasons,

Too many for me to cope with…. Take heed, I say,

Of my dismal example, O youth of today!