When my father—a shy, stern man—
Died, his features were unrelenting.
I’d barely known my mother.
I was nearing twenty.

So I took up writing…but I kept
Hearing that demon Truth
Whistling over my efforts: “These effusions,
My dear boy…really…have you not done?”

I hadn’t the heart to get married, feeling
For myself only bitter contempt.
And they proved real sticklers—in-
Flexible—however much they seemed to be in ecstasy!

Which is why I gad about, dither, somehow
Survive, a weather vane buffeted by the thirty-six seasons,
Too many for me to cope with…. Take heed, I say,
Of my dismal example, O youth of today!

This Issue

October 19, 2023

Image of the October 19, 2023 issue cover.
All Contents
Jules Laforgue

Jules Laforgue (1860–1887) was a Uruguayan-French poet.

Mark Ford

Mark Ford’s Woman Much Missed: Thomas Hardy, Emma Hardy, and Poetry will be published in the US in October. His bilingual edition of the selected poems of Jules Laforgue, Lunar Solo, will be published in November. (October 2023)

