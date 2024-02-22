The rain trees are pink again.

They litter with a shrug,

unorthodox for October,

whose vintage is Keatsian,

clammy with muscat fug;

the rain tree’s blush is sober.

In the north a torch is passed

from maple to oak to beech

as geese begin their processional;

the rain trees aren’t classed

with myths we preach

either of the Idyll or the Fall.

A matte sound sounds like rain too—

rustling dessicants, seeds dehiscent

concuss on the gutters of the ear,

as Heaney with his rain stick knew.

Rain everywhere is heaven-sent

but rain trees portend dry months here,

flinging skirtfuls of potpourri—

soiled toe-shoe pink, muhly grass pink,

sow’s ear pink, a silk purse made:

Can rain trees slake a parti pris

for elegy, for rain’s right clink,

and claim spring’s shade?