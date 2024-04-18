about Hong Kong I know nothing

carrying an underground book for the trip

land at Kai Tak Airport coral reef shimmers

strangers look for the coordinates of lights

the skyline’s narrative pushes toward climax

frogs hop inside the gut

ferryboat “Transition in Transition” Poetry Festival

no audience poets listen to each other in rapt attention

Shang Qin and I eat a late-night meal together

draw little figures on the fogged windows

midnight breathes beneath our feet

from a small town in Northern California to the Fragrant Harbour

take the right hand and tightly grip the left

when misfortune rides the horse of good fortune

fortune teller geomantic compass points to the future

kindergarten school gate painted in rainbows

first gathering of the International Poetry Nights

between revolution and religion poetry is the other voice

the insanely drunk typhoon loses its soul

dingding tram sorrowful tracks

Sheung Wan coffin shops sun smashes the doors

June Fourth vigils are the new blacklist

and the living are all guardians of the night

candle flames echo the meaning of absence

the chess moves of death have no rules

no way to flee words hunted and killed

boiling point of police sirens flames paper-cut silhouettes

like water high streets and back alleys flood currents dams

gas masks roar of flags brothers

climb a mountain flowers bleed slope of the times

hello cell phone screen’s smiley face

the rainstorm has put on an official uniform

it’s too bad you’re wearing a mask

can’t hear if you’re really sayin’ anything

nine tones of Cantonese no longer unfamiliar

humming the silent song of dusk

net—humans are the ancestors of fish

now entering a life of big data

pulled by the hands heart at the right rudder

freedom nothing more than the verification of my name

when viruses and digital domains become neighbors

wild beasts steal stealthily into the city

use cement to cast gold coins

slaves carry the staircase of history on their backs

spiral logic can advance or retreat

war and pandemic the ocean

the tears of a rusty faucet

Hong Kong isn’t the end of my journey

in the shifting currents of language

censors use a pen to cross out new realities

Hong Kong has taken me in reclaiming land from the sea

to build more towers the train station

on the way to paradise

window faces a panoramic view of the bay

Big History upgrades to a solitary prison cell

birds fly by in a dream ephemeral and everlasting

I am you a stranger on the sidetracks

waiting for the season to harvest blades of light

sending letters though tomorrow has no address