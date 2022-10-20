i.m. Paula Neuss & Sylvia Plath
We don’t forget we don’t forget
All night your stars blaze on the hill
which is to say all our lives
Childhood shut fast behind a door
My mother, too built a room that
she would later die in. She dug her
own grave in the air And in the small
backyard there was a stone lion
a thicket of ivy And in the house
there were books But the words
that were there were not omens
of death, they are alive And everything
you wrote is alive So tip the milk
back into the jug Take the blanket
from the crack under the door
Come back, come back from the beyond
where the moon stays sad all night
but doesn’t hurt it doesn’t hurt
when the clock runs backwards
and, survivor you are older
than you could ever have imagined
and there’s still time still time
for you to write your last poem
in praise of long life
