i.m. Paula Neuss & Sylvia Plath

We don’t forget we don’t forget

All night your stars blaze on the hill

which is to say all our lives

Childhood shut fast behind a door

My mother, too built a room that

she would later die in. She dug her

own grave in the air And in the small

backyard there was a stone lion

a thicket of ivy And in the house

there were books But the words

that were there were not omens

of death, they are alive And everything

you wrote is alive So tip the milk

back into the jug Take the blanket

from the crack under the door

Come back, come back from the beyond

where the moon stays sad all night

but doesn’t hurt it doesn’t hurt

when the clock runs backwards

and, survivor you are older

than you could ever have imagined

and there’s still time still time

for you to write your last poem

in praise of long life