Once you gave them to the children:

those stems of pallid moons

from your seaside garden,

and they stood there exultant

with their chandeliers of Hosts

turning this way and that,

their elbows and knees stiff

like moments in a dance,

moving to the shuffle of

tiny drumheads in an orchestra

of pearlescent rhythm,

or a tree of bleached semaphore,

or manna’s parchment fall,

blotting each child’s beauty.

Your expression is unreadable,

under the straw hat brim

in the deep midsummer shade.

One fragile diaphragm

puckers at its edge and strains;

another is punched out

like a spectacle lens.

I know all this will follow,

but instead I look harder

into the veiled hollow

for your eyes, your smile, a glimmer

of nothing withheld or withdrawn.

They might as well learn wonder.