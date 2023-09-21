the tidal forest is the whole
present tense—the first
winter full
moon in october
gossamer overcast
the wind catches—one
tree & then the next—
a tide that reaches the sky—
a desire path—a split
infinitive—intertidal fricative
*
form is content—content is form—the only commandment
but there is no shape to days
the long border of an evening intertidal
never resolves itself never dissolves
never solves for any variable—
it is simply stretched beyond recognition
or usefulness—a king of nothing
& nowhere—but if we want
process not product—which we do—then
it will be evening all season & we will stretch into it
*
the whelked & jinxed intertidal
furbelows seaweed—
a boat neaped—you’ve got to be
kidding me I say five times a day
waved like the enridged sea—
if I could take the sound of you into
my mouth I would
work double tides—
on the impossibility of measuring the coastline
shorter stretches of evening—a quarantine
*
wrackline palimpsest
I am so pure I am a bore
when dusk shed its x
& waved across both
the sea & middle
english & will arrive today
precisely at 5:00 PM
& have the least
difference between high
& low & sea & sky & light
This Issue
September 21, 2023
The Life of the Party
Playing with the Past
Why Aren’t Cops Held to Account?