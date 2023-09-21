tree & then the next— a tide that reaches the sky—

the tidal forest is the whole present tense—the first

a desire path—a split

infinitive—intertidal fricative

*

form is content—content is form—the only commandment

but there is no shape to days

the long border of an evening intertidal

never resolves itself never dissolves

never solves for any variable—

it is simply stretched beyond recognition

or usefulness—a king of nothing

& nowhere—but if we want

process not product—which we do—then

it will be evening all season & we will stretch into it

*

the whelked & jinxed intertidal

furbelows seaweed—