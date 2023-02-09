So the road welcomed the ice. And the ice lay down.

Water the bulk of every

blood cell already. Solidarity, sister!

When spring comes

we take notice after

winter’s long fierce sloppy drives through winter.

Spring is a forgiveness,

a forgetfulness. That old saw—60 percent of us soaked

or drunk silly with water?

I mean, water!

friend for life.

At a phone in a public booth once, where

a friend passed out, he who

we rushed to the ER …. They hooked him

to a glistening bottle, hung it high

to fill him back up.

Dehydration, no biggie

but good thing

you brought him here, the one in mint green

with a selfie ID said before there

were selfies. You should flood yourselves too,

she advised—to the brim! I pictured

an ankle’s worth

down there, the drip method,

a welling up.

Water in the human eye is

this or that percent and I’d blurt out some

insane number. Check Google

if you want.

But I saw ice. Saw through it.

And water recognizes water however little

or a lot floats

the whites of my eyes

to buoy up the meager blue

circling the darker bit

that makes out a car about to crush ice into potholes.

Time flows like water. Or both time

and water ache to stop cold since a cliché is

never what either wants out there

in front of everyone.

You get older.

You freeze in secret.