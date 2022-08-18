I never read John O’Hara’s stories, but having read them

Now they all seem pretty much alike. There’s a lot of

Background and a few remarks before not very much happens

And the story ends, and apparently things are somehow changed.

I never even thought of reading them, yet now I like the way

They sometimes sound the way I like to think life feels, full of

Nuances and nothing, in which nothing’s ever heightened

Or exaggerated, and something unspoken and unrealized remains.

I even like the way they’re disappointing, and the way he’s

disappointed

Too inside those Yale dreams he had in Pottsville, Pennsylvania—

The reciprocal resentments of the stories he embodied and the ones

he wrote.

They’re called New Yorker stories now that no one writes them

anymore

And no one lives the way they used to live in them, or understands

The code of conduct they implied for everything one did or said

or wrote,

When almost everything was implied—hanging on something

Somebody suggested in a bedroom in the East Eighties,

or left unsaid

To someone sitting next to them at a late-night table at the Colony

or 21.

I began by wondering what poetry used to be, and what it’s now

become.

It still means everything to me, though to nearly everyone I know

It doesn’t exist anymore, if it ever did. Sometimes I think I’m terrified

That it was all a style, like John O’Hara’s or a restaurant’s or a

way of talking

That’s had its day, and I’ve wasted my life. Of course I hasten to say

That I don’t believe it for a moment, and that the fact of its near

invisibility

Is a sign of how much it actually matters. Still, it means that in the

last analysis

You’re all alone, and that the only proof of its importance is

your own.

What is this craving for validation? When John O’Hara received the

Gold Medal

From the American Academy of Arts and Letters he stood up

and wept,

And then retired to Princeton and the life he thought it owed him,

To no avail. Stellification comes too late to make a difference

If it comes at all, because it’s always about to happen or because

it’s over

Before anyone even notices. Either way, you can’t know whether

It was real or just an exercise in self-delusion, for whichever it

might be

The view from where you are remains the same, with nothing

to go on

But the trying, and dying for it to happen again and again.