In a past life              I was not defined by his death.
…                                  I was not rerouted like a plane through
                                     Charlotte.
…                                  I was part of a “nuclear family,” the phrasing
                                     of which appears first in 1924 as “the nuclear
                                     family complex.”
…                                  I did not have a complex.
…                                  I smiled for the camera.
…                                  Love accumulated like debt—mindless, habit-
                                     forming.
…                                  Similes were balanced equations.
…                                  I had my father’s face, not “you have your
                                     father’s face.”

In a past life              I am on the basketball court behind our
                                    apartment
                                    when I hear his footsteps on the asphalt.
                                    (Does it count as a past life if it happened?)

“In a past life”          is not supposed to mean your life before tragedy
                                    but an existence altogether unrecognizable,
                                    which is maybe
                                    the same thing: my having been a fir tree.

In a past life              the stanza above is nonsensical.

In a past life              as a fir tree my identity was also pine.

In a past life              that broke off from this one as I watched
                                     a woman walk off of a plane before the doors
                                     were armed, I almost followed her.

In a past life              as that woman, as someone who refused
                                     to comply, as a passenger without baggage,
                                     without a story
                                     she answers to exclusively, no one would know
                                     me.

In a past life              the allure is not who we were but who we are
                                     not.

This Issue

April 4, 2024

Image of the April 4, 2024 issue cover.
All Contents
Callie Siskel

Callie Siskel’s first book of poems, Two Minds, will be published in April. She is a Poetry Editor at the Los Angeles Review of Books. (April 2024)

