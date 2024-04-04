In a past life I was not defined by his death.

… I was not rerouted like a plane through

Charlotte.

… I was part of a “nuclear family,” the phrasing

of which appears first in 1924 as “the nuclear

family complex.”

… I did not have a complex.

… I smiled for the camera.

… Love accumulated like debt—mindless, habit-

forming.

… Similes were balanced equations.

… I had my father’s face, not “you have your

father’s face.”

In a past life I am on the basketball court behind our

apartment

when I hear his footsteps on the asphalt.

(Does it count as a past life if it happened?)

“In a past life” is not supposed to mean your life before tragedy

but an existence altogether unrecognizable,

which is maybe

the same thing: my having been a fir tree.

In a past life the stanza above is nonsensical.

In a past life as a fir tree my identity was also pine.

In a past life that broke off from this one as I watched

a woman walk off of a plane before the doors

were armed, I almost followed her.

In a past life as that woman, as someone who refused

to comply, as a passenger without baggage,

without a story

she answers to exclusively, no one would know

me.

In a past life the allure is not who we were but who we are

not.