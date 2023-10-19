Nature loves to hide—

stopping on a trail

I spot a horned lizard

that, stilled near my shoes

against the rubble

of sandstone and quartz,

blends in; heading uphill

I mark a budding

pincushion cactus

and tips of piñons

greener after rain—

the green of trinitite

holds a trace of the tower;

an observer remarked

the heat at twelve miles—

before I reach the run

of pinecones down a slope

a coyote, head turned,

tail bobbing, traverses ahead—

was like opening

a 500-degree oven—

below the overlook I stop

where someone set

rocks in a semicircle,