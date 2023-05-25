for Dmitry Golynko
You are leaving with all these poems. You are leaving.
An over-the-shoulder bag is over your shoulder.
And the river is leaving. It is making its unwavering way
to no longer being a river.
It is moving among façades that are neither moving nor moved.
They are repeating like stanzas in a serial poem where
one of the lines is constant.
You have covered your face with glasses. Your face is in back
of your glasses and the beautiful façades are in front of them.
This says you are leaving.
What an artificial word is beautiful, how moving it is in its
awkwardness, in its etymological reflection
of violence and occupation.
Ours is a city that used to exist fully, for it was populated
by shades and reflections like Facebook.
It stands to reason that you too will become a shade for those
who are to come. Because you are leaving and the river
is leaving, sweet Never run softly.
It is said that the nymphs are departed, the tritons are departed,
and those who had lived in these apartments and
also those who had lived in those apartments.
Only the sphinxes stand guard vainly over the rivers,
which are leaving, and the lions and the griffins.
And the cyclopic surveillance apparatus of the sun on a midnight
in June, and the fabulous animals cast brazenly in the public
gardens of Leto…they all stand bereft, for it is said that
esse est percipi, to be seen is to be.
They all stand riven, feeling you leave in your
glasses through the stairwells and courtyards of this criminal
and terminal city with your over-the-shoulder bag.
Please you put this poem in your bag also.
Maybe you can read it later.
There are many beautiful reflections being left in my
Facebook feed because of your leaving. You are covering
your face with glasses in almost all of them.
It is said that there is water everywhere and that we too
are water or rather water—in cursive—and that the reflections
upon its face are not things that exist.