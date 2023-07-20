Pink scud clouds over the bridges,

Vauxhall, Lambeth, Battersea,

spider-work. Black. The syllables

of water, black. Go. Stay. Met

in air, met in water, and I a child

of summer born far from here

on a Thursday. A Thursday, you say?

Far to go and full of woe.

And what year was it, the house

a page torn from the calendar,

a foolscap boat filled with paper

ballast, bisecting the waves

until they parted, impossible to let

a single page go, and the thud

when the tide hit the bank? A year

to remember. Give me your hand

across the water. Once I went down

when the tide was out and the stones

ashimmer, obsidian in the moonlight,

the ivy brackish and the toads

dry in their den. Come out

from the fountain, maenad

made of green stone, moss-flecked

bone and your teeth chattering.