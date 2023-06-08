Looking after children means
simultaneously building a field hospital,
a hedge school, a diner, and an open-air
prison with my bare hands
and operating them at a continual loss.
In this instant they are playing
and I’m sitting on a bench where the
unhindered sun applies itself
and I can feel it on my skin asking how it’s
been since we last touched,
and I tell her things are all right mostly:
the sky is the epitome of sky,
the clouds give birth to themselves, the little
people are getting even better
at belittling the bigger people, and I am
done in. I think I did my bit.
Birdwatching today in Central Park until I
saw an osprey with a fish
in its beak and a splinter in a finger meant
we had to walk out and hail
a cab and I saw the booth on Sixth had its
phone yanked off and wires
dangled. It took me to the endless
conversation about silence at dinner
the night before where my wife had talked
of John Cage and the persistence
of absence in presence, or something, and
the Mexican writer listed
the word for quiet in six languages and
I said nothing, offering, I thought,
the most evincive contribution. Now the
sun is trying to tell me something
by splitting through the cloud like that.
Some secret as to how its light
walks and flies at the same time, or why the
nature of formations—clouds
or crowds or marriage—is that they tend
to dissolve, and why is there
such an effort in just not. Heaven is a
past participle of heave. The fountain
will continue to replenish itself until she,
the sun, sets, when it will slump
to the pool. I’d like to hear more about
that sometime but not quite yet.
I want to know if all lives viewed from
the inside present as a series
of failures. I want the side door held ajar
a moment. This is permacrisis,
sun. It’s grim; the era of collapsing systems,
of gaming the algorithm,
of the discontent late capitalism must inflict
on us for it to thrive.
What I want is old friends who admit to
complications, not followers
or allies. The instantaneous personal
magnetism of other people
is almost overwhelming sometimes,
whether attractive or repelling.
The sun rests its hand on my skin and
everyone and says softly,
Look how I alight on the rock dove and
the litter bin alike,
useless to corporations, dazzling the froth
of the cottonwood,
bespectacled pianist, interstitial fauna,
three angry kings of meth,
lovers solving the crossword, a Chinese student
quietly crying,
all varying configurations of the code,
and you wait until I disappear
before wandering back to the apartment
in the way that fire wanders
to make dinner and clean up and
bathe the children and tell them stories.