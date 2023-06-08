Looking after children means

simultaneously building a field hospital,

a hedge school, a diner, and an open-air

prison with my bare hands

and operating them at a continual loss.

In this instant they are playing

and I’m sitting on a bench where the

unhindered sun applies itself

and I can feel it on my skin asking how it’s

been since we last touched,

and I tell her things are all right mostly:

the sky is the epitome of sky,

the clouds give birth to themselves, the little

people are getting even better

at belittling the bigger people, and I am

done in. I think I did my bit.

Birdwatching today in Central Park until I

saw an osprey with a fish

in its beak and a splinter in a finger meant

we had to walk out and hail

a cab and I saw the booth on Sixth had its

phone yanked off and wires

dangled. It took me to the endless

conversation about silence at dinner

the night before where my wife had talked

of John Cage and the persistence

of absence in presence, or something, and

the Mexican writer listed

the word for quiet in six languages and

I said nothing, offering, I thought,

the most evincive contribution. Now the

sun is trying to tell me something

by splitting through the cloud like that.

Some secret as to how its light

walks and flies at the same time, or why the

nature of formations—clouds

or crowds or marriage—is that they tend

to dissolve, and why is there

such an effort in just not. Heaven is a

past participle of heave. The fountain

will continue to replenish itself until she,

the sun, sets, when it will slump

to the pool. I’d like to hear more about

that sometime but not quite yet.

I want to know if all lives viewed from

the inside present as a series

of failures. I want the side door held ajar

a moment. This is permacrisis,

sun. It’s grim; the era of collapsing systems,

of gaming the algorithm,

of the discontent late capitalism must inflict

on us for it to thrive.

What I want is old friends who admit to

complications, not followers

or allies. The instantaneous personal

magnetism of other people

is almost overwhelming sometimes,

whether attractive or repelling.

The sun rests its hand on my skin and

everyone and says softly,

Look how I alight on the rock dove and

the litter bin alike,

useless to corporations, dazzling the froth

of the cottonwood,

bespectacled pianist, interstitial fauna,

three angry kings of meth,

lovers solving the crossword, a Chinese student

quietly crying,

all varying configurations of the code,

and you wait until I disappear

before wandering back to the apartment

in the way that fire wanders

to make dinner and clean up and

bathe the children and tell them stories.